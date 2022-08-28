BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers
2. “The Challenge,” Danielle Steel
3. “Overkill,” Sandra Brown
4. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci
5. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand
6. “Shattered,” James Patterson, James O. Born
7. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham
8. “Wrong Place Wrong Time,” Gillian McAllister
9. “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel,” Beth Revis
10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” Daniel Silva
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Vacuuming in the Nude,” Peggy Rowe
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy
3. “America, a Redemption Story,” Tim Scott
4. “Diana, William, & Harry,” James Patterson, Chris Mooney
5. “Political Prisoner,” Paul Manafort
6. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious,” David Venable
7. “For You When I Am Gone,” Steve Leder
8. “Flip-Flops and Fortunes,” Brady Johns
9. “Atlas of the Heart,” Brené Brown
10. “Path Lit by Lightning,” David Maraniss
Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.