With the reopening of the NewHolly branch this week, all 27 branches of the Seattle Public Library, closed for many months during the pandemic, have now reopened for browsing, computer use and patron assistance.

Of those, 12 are now open every day (Central, Ballard, Beacon Hill, Broadview, Capitol Hill, Columbia, Douglass-Truth, Greenwood, High Point, Rainier Beach, Southwest, West Seattle); the remainder are open four to six days a week. Pre-pandemic levels of service, with all libraries on seven-day schedules, is expected by the end of the year.

All of King County Library System’s 50 branches and Sno-Isle Libraries’ 24 branches have been reopened since late summer, though some KCLS libraries are not on seven-day schedules.