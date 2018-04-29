“Fascism” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. After Anna, Lisa Scottoline
2. The Thief, J.R. Ward
3. Shoot First, Stuart Woods
4. The Sixth Day, Catherine Coulter and J. T. Ellison
5. I’ve Got My Eyes on You, Mary Higgins Clark
6. Red Alert, James Patterson and Marshall Karp
7. Circe, Madeline Miller
8. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
9. The Disappeared, C.J. Box
10. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Fascism: A Warning, Madeleine Albright
2. The Plant Paradox Cookbook, Steven R. Gundry
3. The Clean 20, Ian K. Smith
4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
6. Our 50-State Border Crisis, Howard G. Buffett
7. The Rational Bible, Dennis Prager
8. I’ve Been Thinking … , Maria Shriver
9. Russian Roulette, Michael Isikoff and David Corn
10. Giada’s Italy, Giada De Laurentiis
