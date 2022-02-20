BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Abandoned in Death, J.D. Robb

2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

3. The Lady’s Mine, Francine Rivers

4. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

5. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

7. City of the Dead, Jonathan Kellerman

8. One Step Too Far, Lisa Gardner

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom

10. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Life Force, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Robert Hariri

2. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer

3. Living Fully, Mallory Ervin

4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

5. The Nineties, Chuck Klosterman

6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

7. The Way of Integrity, Martha Beck

8. Unstoppable, Chiquis Rivera

9. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

10. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur

4. Collective Illusions, Todd Rose

