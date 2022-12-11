BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny

2. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

3. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. Triple Cross, James Patterson

6. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

7. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

8. The Choice, Nora Roberts

9. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

10. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

2. Faith Still Moves Mountains, Harris Faulkner

3. The Simply Happy Cookbook, Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy

4. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten

5. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

7. Guinness World Records 2023, Guinness World Records

8. So Help Me God, Mike Pence

9. And There Was Light, Jon Meacham

10. Surrender, Bono

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.