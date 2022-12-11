Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A World of Curiosities, Louise Penny
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
6. Fairy Tale, Stephen King
7. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
8. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. Galatea, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama
2. Smitten Kitchen Keepers, Deb Perelman
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
4. The Revolutionary, Stacy Schiff
5. Trees of the West, Molly Hashimoto
6. The Song of the Cell, Siddhartha Mukherjee
7. Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg
8. Dinner in One, Melissa Clark
9. Go-To Dinners, Ina Garten
10. A Book of Days, Patti Smith