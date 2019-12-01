Bestsellers
As reported by Publishers Weekly
1. A Warning, Anonymous
2. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci
3. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball, Jeff Kinney
5. The Guardians, John Grisham
6. The Queen of Nothing, Holly Black
7. Where the Crawdads SIng, Delia Owens
8. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records
9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
10. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich
11. Blue Moon, Lee Child
12. Tom Clancy Code of Honor, Marc Cameron
13. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr.
14. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John
15. Eberron: Rising from the Last War, Wizards of the Coast
16. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond
17. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey
18. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah
19. Guts, Raina Telgemeier
20. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly
