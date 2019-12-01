By

Bestsellers

As reported by Publishers Weekly

1. A Warning, Anonymous

2. A Minute to Midnight, David Baldacci

3. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball, Jeff Kinney

5. The Guardians, John Grisham

6. The Queen of Nothing, Holly Black

7. Where the Crawdads SIng, Delia Owens

8. Guinness Book of World Records 2020, Guinness World Records

9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

10. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

11. Blue Moon, Lee Child

12. Tom Clancy Code of Honor, Marc Cameron

13. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr.

14. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

15. Eberron: Rising from the Last War, Wizards of the Coast

16. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

17. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey

18. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

19. Guts, Raina Telgemeier

20. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly

Seattle Times staff

