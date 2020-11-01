BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

2. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

3. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

4. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult

5. The Searcher, Tana French

6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

9. Troubles in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand

10. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

2. A Republic Under Assault, Tom Fitton

3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Hallmark Channel: Countdown to Christmas, Caroline McKenzie

6. This Just Speaks to Me, Hoda Kotb

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. Dessert Person, Claire Saffritz

9. One Vote Away, Ted Cruz

10. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

