BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
2. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
3. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
5. Deadly Cross, James Patterson
6. If It Bleeds, Stephen King
7. Daylight, David Baldacci
8. The Sentinel, Andrew Child, Lee Child
9. The Awakening, Nora Roberts
10. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
4. Guinness World Records 2021, Guiness World Records
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines
7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
8. Humans, Brandon Stanton
9. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow
10. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld
