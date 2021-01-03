BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
2. Deadly Cross, James Patterson
3. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. Daylight, David Baldacci
7. The Sentinel, Lee Child and Andrew Child
8. The Awakening, Nora Roberts
9. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly
10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
3. Humans, Brandon Stanton
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
5. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz
6. Guinness World Records 2021
7. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, Steve and Kathy Doocy
8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
10. The Last Days of John Lennon, James Patterson
Tribune Media Services
