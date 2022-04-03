Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
3. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
4. French Braid, Anne Tyler
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
7. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles
10. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
2. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
3. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
4. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
6. Breath, James Nestor
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
8. Red Paint, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe
9. From Strength to Strength, Arthur C. Brooks
10. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow