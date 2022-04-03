Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

4. French Braid, Anne Tyler

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

7. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas

8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

10. Love & Saffron, Kim Fay

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

3. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch

4. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

6. Breath, James Nestor

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Red Paint, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe

9. From Strength to Strength, Arthur C. Brooks

10. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow