In this week’s roundup of Seattle Times books coverage, we have more than a dozen book recommendations to fill your shelf this weekend.
Well, what are you waiting for?
- What’s better than a book on a lazy (ideally cool) summer afternoon in Seattle? If you need a recommendation, consult the expert: Paperback Picks head honcho Moira Macdonald suggests Seattle reporter Erica C. Barnett’s memoir “Quitter,” bestsellers “The Pull of the Stars” and “Mexican Gothic,” a John Grisham courtroom thriller and more. Read the full story here.
- Seattle author Andrew Palmer spins what seems like an unassuming tale of a breakup and a bout of isolation in Iowa in “The Bachelor,” a story that features both NBA basketball and John Berryman’s poetry. Read the full review, in which reviewer Jordan Snowden marks Palmer as “one to watch,” right here.
- How are those Summer Book Bingo boards looking, Seattle? Take your reading game mobile with this collection of seven audiobooks suggested by Seattle Public Library’s own David Wright. With titles in categories ranging from BIPOC Food Writing (“Notes from a Young Black Chef,” “Love, Loss, and What We Ate”) to Coming of Age (“Big Girl, Small Town,” “Here For It”), there’s truly something for everyone to listen to. Read the full story here.
