Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
4. The It Girl, Ruth Ware
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
6. What Moves the Dead, T. Kingfisher
7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
8. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. Upgrade, Blake Crouch
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Atomic Habits, James Clear
5. An Immense World, Ed Yong
6. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez
7. Tanqueray, Brandon Stanton, Stephanie Johnson
8. Thank You for Your Servitude, Mark Leibovich
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
10. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman