Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. The It Girl, Ruth Ware
7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
8. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh
9. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. An Immense World, Ed Yong
5. Atomic Habits, James Clear
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
8. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez
9. Big Panda and Tiny Dragon, James Norbury
10. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow