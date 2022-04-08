Paul Tran’s debut full-length poetry collection, “All the Flowers Kneeling” (Penguin Books, 2022), just dropped in February, but their poetry stretches beyond that slim and beautiful volume. They are immersed in the poetry world, serving as the poetry editor at The Offing magazine, a visiting faculty in poetry at Pacific University and a Wallace Stegner Fellow in Poetry at Stanford University, in addition to numerous awards and fellowships. Tran’s work threads together the corporeal and the cultural, history and future, the intimacies and violences of life in a world shaped by colonization, imperialism, war, misogyny, patriarchy and, blooming somewhere in the middle, resilience, resistance, growth and love. The child of Vietnamese refugees and a survivor of sexual abuse and assault, Tran writes out of these experiences with candor and erudite creativity. They both incorporate and subvert their Western education (which includes a Bachelor of Arts in history and an Master of Fine Arts in poetry) and their wider exploration of art from across the world.

Tran spoke with The Seattle Times over Zoom about love and violence, silence and voice as tools of survival, the vital importance of discovery and curiosity.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

“All the Flowers Kneeling” Paul Tran, Penguin Books, 112 pp., $18 More

In a recent interview with The Black Warrior Review, you said, “As a poet, I can’t help but see the word ‘lie’ inside the word ‘believe.’ I also can’t help but see, anagrammatically, the word ‘love’ inside the word ‘violence.’ It’s as though there can’t be violence without love, but there can be love without violence.” What are the intersections of love and violence in the book?

That kind of anagrammatic wordplay comes out of my experience as someone who learned English as my second language. Growing up, I heard words that sounded like other words and was immediately corrected in order to perfect my own English, to be my family translator. But as a poet, that entire arena of wordplay becomes available again. Those mechanisms of play, there’s the sonic relationship they have. For example, love and violence, they have that soft rhyme to them, but there’s also a semantic relationship between them.

The poems in this book emerge out of my experience as a rape survivor when I was in college, and that forced me to reckon with being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse at the hand of my father, who was a South Vietnamese veteran. When I first started writing this book, that question, “Why do people do what they do to others?” animated so much of my curiosity, but I learned the hard way that I can’t actually presume what’s in the heart of another. I can only map my own interiority onto the page. I can only say how I felt, what I believed, what I thought and how my own mind changed about that subject matter. Ultimately, I think that quote in The Black Warrior Review still stands for me — that perhaps there can’t be violence without love because even the perpetrator, out of whatever ostensible understanding they have of that word love, is seeking to complete themselves in some way. But I hope very much that there can be love without violence, that there can be ways that we take care of each other, show up for each other that isn’t predicated on those antiquated ideas of power.

Your work explores violence both on an interpersonal level and a geopolitical level. How do those spheres overlap and how do they diverge for you?

They overlap because sexual violence has been a tool of war for as long as war has existed. A tool not just of war, but of empire building, any conquests, any champion for control. The women in my family, they’ve had to endure this as witnesses to the French Indochina War, as witnesses to the American war in Vietnam, and they deal with it in their own ways. There’s members of my family who will not talk about it. That is their mechanism for survival, to compartmentalize the past. Not in terms of denial or deflection, but it is their own story, their story to tell or not tell, to do with how they choose, because that is the choice they can have. Then there are those who choose denial, and that is also a choice. Out of their own agency or not, I can’t surmise. But to say it never happened gives them a way to move forward, a way of not being yoked to that identity. And I respect that for all of them. I believe there are as many ways to survive as there are survivors in the world. The diversity of survivors and our survival mechanisms, they are all valid for me. Because I’m part of the first generation in my family who can read, write and speak in English, I feel the imperative to illuminate it and to illuminate it by how it’s unfolded in my own life.

How do you approach or find the sites of empowerment and healing in your work?

The word rape does not appear anywhere in this book and neither does the word trauma, because that’s not what these poems are about. They emerge from that experience, yes. But the book is about survival. About how one cultivates one’s own survival, how one redefines it on our own terms, for our own purposes. That’s a process of deep reflection, investigation and discovery. My poetics is a poetics of discovery. I want to learn how to be in this world, to be human, to be better, to have things like happiness, security, friendship, sisterhood, safety. None of those things are given. They are made.

I think of each poem like a primary source document of what I’ve learned along the way, to get to that life that I believe I can build for myself, that life I deserve … for me to remember what it was like to learn what I needed to forge my own escape when escape seemed unfathomable. Empowerment figures into that journey simply by being on the journey itself, the effort it takes to become a better person, a more honest person, a person who can love better. How can I actually overcome not just my past, but also my present to re-imagine the future?

What’s something that feels future-oriented for you right now?

I spent the last almost 10 years writing through this experience. I don’t think it’s done, but the book is done. When the last poem was completed, I felt both incredible joy and incredible fear … I can start over. That’s both incredibly liberating to me and frightening, because it means I have to make more choices. I hope I make good choices. I hope I understand or that I learn what goodness means.

Toni Morrison has a series of lectures on the nature of goodness and evil. She says that evil is often portrayed as this deeply sophisticated character with incredible cunning and costumes. But she says goodness is just as sophisticated, if not even more difficult to understand. An example of goodness that she gives in so many of her novels is that the protagonists experience the acquisition of knowledge. When I think of my future, when I think of the choices I now get to make, when I think of how I hope to make good choices and how I hope to learn what goodness means, I’m also saying that I hope to continue learning, acquiring new knowledge, experiencing the world, falling in love with it and falling for its bewilderments all over again. I hope to be curious and ask even better questions, pursue things even more rigorously and deeply — questions about how to live, how to make a life, and how to cultivate an imagination of radical precision and radical liberation to do that very work.