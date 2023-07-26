It’s a busy Saturday afternoon at Open Books: A Poetry Emporium in Pioneer Square. Even Taylor Swift fans, who descended upon the city for her shows at Lumen Field, are immersing themselves in verse.

The store — one of a handful of poetry-only bookstores in the country — shows that poetry matters in Seattle. It’s etched into the curves of the mountains, the rhythm of the ocean, the aroma of coffee and the beat of music that pulsates through the city.

“Poetry is having a moment,” Open Books employee and poet Laura Paul said. “More poetry is being published.”

While it’s hard to determine if today’s poetry scene is any more successful than other times without taking a deep dive into data, there’s currently a lot to celebrate in the Seattle poetry world: local poets are receiving critical acclaim and national recognition, a slew of books are being published and poets are choosing to move to the city to develop their craft.

Paul’s colleague Gabrielle Bates, co-host of the podcast The Poet Salon, described the scene in Seattle as a hotbed.

“There are so many incredible poets here, it blows my mind,” she said.

This year alone, Bates and fellow local poets Amber Flame, Bill Carty, Justine Chan, Laurie Blauner, Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, Quenton Baker, Sah Pham and Sasha LaPointe have all had books published.

Most recently, Paul Hlava Ceballos won the Donald Hall Prize for Poetry and the Norma Faber First Book Award, Laurie Blauner won the Bitter Oleander Press Library of Poetry Award, Heidi Seaborn won the Missouri Review Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize in Poetry and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha won the Akron Poetry Prize.

“There’s been an explosion in the last few years,” said David Nikki Crouse, director of the Creative Writing Program at the University of Washington.

In addition to seeing Seattle poets awarded for their work, Crouse noted that the poetry they are hearing “feels more vital post-pandemic, and readings are better attended.”

Beyond institutional markers of success are many more Seattle poets who have unpublished manuscripts, have had their work printed in one or multiple publications, have self-published their books or publish online.

Aficionados of the poetry scene believe that Seattle’s deep literary traditions, progressive politics, a history of counterculture and the region’s beauty underpin the city’s success in nurturing, attracting and retaining talented writers.

“Seattle poets have been winning awards for at least the last three decades,” said Laura Da’, a poet and community poetry planner for King County. “What you currently see is a reaping of something that has been seeded by generations of talent over a long time.”

Places like Hugo House and UW’s writing programs, plus a robust library system are a few reasons why Da’ thinks so many people publish their work/poetry in Seattle.

Da’ grew up in the Pacific Northwest. Her first book, “Tributaries,” won a 2016 American Book Award.

“What is really unique to Seattle is the strong investment in youth poetry,” she said. “I would say that Youth Speaks and Seattle Arts and Lectures’ schools programming are all deep investments.”

Ankober Yewondwossen, a Seattleite, poet and community support specialist at Hugo House, believes she benefitted from Seattle’s investment in its youth.

“The city lives and breathes art,” she said. “Growing up, there was a focus on literary arts. English was my second language and I felt I was an underachiever. We constantly had poet and artist teachers. This is why I became a good writer.”

Yewondwossen’s role enables her to meet with poets across Seattle, and she has noticed an increase in poets relocating to the city. She welcomes newcomers because she believes they are keeping the city’s scene alive.

“Between 2005 and 2010 there was a very creative DIY scene,” she said. “I’m very grateful I was able to see that … The artists that are not from here are helping keep this city alive. People preserve a culture.”

Poet Jasmine Elizabeth Smith moved to Seattle from Southern California for the city’s literary scene in June 2020. She was excited about the robust literary community and organizations such as the Jack Straw Cultural Center, Hugo House and Hedgebrook. Seattle’s progressive politics and the region’s commitment to the outdoors were also draws for Smith.

A Cave Canem fellow who won the Georgia Poetry Prize for her book “South Flight,” she described Seattle as a nexus and said she feels she aligns aesthetically more with Seattle poetics than Southern Californian poetics.

“There’s an interesting research-centered poetic scene in Seattle,” she said.

“It is an intellectually rigorous city so that might be part of it.”

Poet and memoirist Jane Wong has moved to the city twice — first in 2011 and then again in 2022. She originally chose to pursue her Ph.D. here because of both the literary infrastructure and the presence of extended family.

“I felt so many writers were coming to read on their book tours. Many exciting things were happening.”

Wong moved to Bellingham for work five years ago, but returned to Seattle last summer because she “needed to be part of a literary community.” The Kundiman fellow and Pushcart Prize winner is now commuting 90 minutes to Bellingham but believes the trade-off is worth it.

“I feel like the bookstores are one of the most important aspects of the literary space,” Wong said. “There’s a huge readership in Seattle. Even if people don’t write, they show up to your events. That’s not the case in other cities.”

Justine Chan, originally from Chicago, also moved to Seattle almost a decade ago to begin her MFA at UW. She too was excited by the literary scene, readings and visiting bookstores. After becoming more involved, she felt “like the right thing was to stay.”

Her first book, “Should You Lose All Reason(s),” came out in May and she said it speaks to “the experience of being Chinese American in a place with a centuries-long history of violence against Indigenous peoples and the landscape itself.”

While Chan believes there’s a lot to be celebrated with regard to the poetry scene in Seattle, she also said the community needs to evolve to make the scene less “cliquey” and uplift nonwhite poets in similar ways. She said it’s refreshing to go to readings featuring diverse poets who she has never seen.

Advertising

“Certain people are more privileged to be featured and seen to be the poets of Seattle,” Chan said. “Seattle, overall, privileges whiteness. And the poetry scene is not immune to that.”

Wong agreed there is gatekeeping, particularly in institutional spaces. She noted if poets themselves can’t change institutions, they can make their own mutual aid for writers and find community in their own spaces. For example, she helped co-curate the language arts collective Margin Shift: Friends in Poetry for several years where she had a “heavy hand in making sure there were queer folks and BIPOC folks [included in the program].”

“It’s not perfect by far, but I think things have been changing in the city in the last five years compared to when I arrived,” she said. “I’m more interested in the counterculture — the reading series and programming that are beyond the institutions.”