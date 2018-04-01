“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

3. The Punishment She Deserves, Elizabeth George

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

5. The Power, Naomi Alderman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

3. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Margareta Magnusson

4. Obama, Pete Souza

5. Enlightenment Now, Steven Pinker

