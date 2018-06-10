“Calypso” is the local top nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. The Outsider, Stephen King
3. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 'Incredibles 2' review: Superhero family returns in an incredibly terrific sequel
- Gifted Gab and Lil Mosey, two very different Seattle rappers, are blowing up online
- New on Netflix in June 2018: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Thor: Ragnarok' and new seasons of 'Luke Cage' and 'Marcella'
- Janelle Monáe brings an eclectic sound and idealism to her ‘Dirty Computer’ tour
- 'Ocean's 8' review: Sandra Bullock and Co. are great fun to hang with WATCH
5. Circe, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Calypso, David Sedaris
2. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
3. Educated, Tara Westover
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. The Soul of America, Jon Meacham
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.