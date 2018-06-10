“Calypso” is the local top nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. The Outsider, Stephen King

3. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

5. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Calypso, David Sedaris

2. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. The Soul of America, Jon Meacham

Seattle Times staff