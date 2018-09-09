“Educated” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. French Exit, Patrick deWitt
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Fall 2018 movie preview: Here are the movies not to miss this season VIEW
- 'The Wife' review: Glenn Close creates movie magic WATCH
- Showbox building owner sues city, potentially seeks $40 million
- Now streaming: 'Black Panther,' 'Hereditary,' 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
- The enduring lessons of Mister Rogers in 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
5. The Power, Naomi Alderman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Calypso, David Sedaris
3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
5. Factfulness, Hans Rosling
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.