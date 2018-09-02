“Educated” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. Whiskey When We’re Dry, John Larison
5. The Power, Naomi Alderman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Calypso, David Sedaris
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
5. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
