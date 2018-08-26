“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. There There, Tommy Orange

3. Cherry, Nico Walker

4. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik

5. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Calypso, David Sedaris

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

5. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

Seattle Times staff