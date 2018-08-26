“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. Cherry, Nico Walker
4. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik
5. Circe, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Calypso, David Sedaris
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
5. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
