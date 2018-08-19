“Calypso” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. There There, Tommy Orange

3. The Power, Naomi Alderman

4. Circe, Madeline Miller

5. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik

6. The Overstory, Richard Powers

7. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje

8. The Outsider, Stephen King

9. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh

10. The Seas, Samantha Hunt

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Calypso, David Sedaris

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

6. Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees, Thor Hanson

7. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

8. The Death of Truth, Michiko Kakutani

9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah

10. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis