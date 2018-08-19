“Calypso” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. The Power, Naomi Alderman
4. Circe, Madeline Miller
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Alice in Chains to perform atop Space Needle among string of Seattle events
- Review: 'Crazy Rich Asians' reminds us what a gift a joyful rom-com can be WATCH
- 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a parallel Asian world of values I don’t recognize, but I hope it's a hit
- 'Crazy Rich Asians' fans buy out theaters in pursuit of a #GoldOpen in Seattle and elsewhere
- New on HBO in August 2018: 'Three Billboards,' 'Darkest Hour,' 'Random Acts of Flyness'
5. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers
7. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje
8. The Outsider, Stephen King
9. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh
10. The Seas, Samantha Hunt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Calypso, David Sedaris
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
6. Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees, Thor Hanson
7. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
8. The Death of Truth, Michiko Kakutani
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah
10. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.