“Calypso” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh
4. The Power, Naomi Alderman
5. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Calypso, David Sedaris
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
