“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow,Amor Towles

2. Artemis, Andy Weir

3. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

4. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks

5. Sing, Unburied, Sing,Jesmyn Ward

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. Grant, Ron Chernow

3. Leonardo da Vinci,Walter Isaacson

4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

5. The Inner Life of Animals, Peter Wohlleben

Seattle Times staff