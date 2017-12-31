“Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gentleman in Moscow,Amor Towles
2. Artemis, Andy Weir
3. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
4. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers
- The story behind Doug Baldwin's heartfelt letter that was read aloud at this Seahawk fan's funeral
5. Sing, Unburied, Sing,Jesmyn Ward
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
2. Grant, Ron Chernow
3. Leonardo da Vinci,Walter Isaacson
4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
5. The Inner Life of Animals, Peter Wohlleben
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.