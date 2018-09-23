“Fear: Trump in the White House” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

3. Depth of Winter, Craig Johnson

4. There There, Tommy Orange

5. French Exit, Patrick deWitt

6. The Fall of Gondolin, J.R.R. Tolkien

7. The Power, Naomi Alderman

8. Circe, Madeline Miller

9. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje

10. Lake Success, Gary Shteyngart

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Fear: Trump in the White House, Bob Woodward

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

5. Calypso, David Sedaris

6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

7. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

8. The Tangled Tree, David Quammen

9. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

10. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

