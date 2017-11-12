“Leonardo da Vinci” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

2. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks

3. Origin, Dan Brown

4. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

5. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

6. Two Kinds of Truth, Michael Connelly

7. Devotions, Mary Oliver

8. Manhattan Beach, Jennifer Egan

9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

10. Love and Other Consolation Prizes, Jamie Ford

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson

2. We Were Eight Years in Power,Ta-Nehisi Coates

3. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown

4. Grant, Ron Chernow

5. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

7. Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit,Chris Matthews

8. What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton

9. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

10. Smitten Kitchen Every Day, Deb Perelman

