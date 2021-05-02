BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci
2. Ocean Prey, John Sandford
3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. Lover Unveiled, J.R. Ward
6. Lovesickness, Junji Ito
7. The Red Book, James Patterson, David Ellis
8. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
9. The Good Sister, Sally Hepworth
10. Win, Harlan Coben
Hardcover nonfiction
1. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain
2. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
3. Out of Many, One, George W. Bush
4. Cook This Book, Molly Baz
5. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
6. The Hero Code, William H. McRaven
7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
8. F*ck It, I’ll Start Tomorrow, Action Bronson
9. Don’t Drop the Mic, T.D. Jakes
10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
