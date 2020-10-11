Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik
2. Jack, Marilynne Robinson
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
4. Battle Ground, Jim Butcher
5. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
6. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
7. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen
8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
9. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny
10. Whale Day: And Other Poems, Billy Collins
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Rage, Bob Woodward
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
4. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. Breath, James Nestor
7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
9. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow
10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald
