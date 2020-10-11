Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

2. Jack, Marilynne Robinson

3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

4. Battle Ground, Jim Butcher

5. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke

6. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

7. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

9. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

10. Whale Day: And Other Poems, Billy Collins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Rage, Bob Woodward

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. Breath, James Nestor

7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow

10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald