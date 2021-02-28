BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas

2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse

5. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. Faithless in Death, J.D. Robb

8. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born

9. Missing and Endangered, J.A. Jance

10. Relentless, Mark Greaney

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates

2. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson

3. Walk in My Combat Boots, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann

4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee

5. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

6. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

7. Winning the War in Your Mind, Craig Groeschel

8. Unmasked, Andy Ngo

9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

Tribune Media Services