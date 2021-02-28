BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas
2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
4. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse
5. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
7. Faithless in Death, J.D. Robb
8. The Russian, James Patterson, James O. Born
9. Missing and Endangered, J.A. Jance
10. Relentless, Mark Greaney
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates
2. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson
3. Walk in My Combat Boots, James Patterson, Matt Eversmann
4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee
5. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta
6. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
7. Winning the War in Your Mind, Craig Groeschel
8. Unmasked, Andy Ngo
9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
