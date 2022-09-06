As summer wanes and you flip the last pages on your beach reads, you may be looking forward to cozying up with a different kind of book for the beginning of fall. Summer may be the season for sizzling romances and adrenaline-pumping adventures, but don’t let the cooler weather and grayer skies of the fall season dull your TBR (to be read) pile.

There are a lot of new, exciting titles coming out this fall. From stories about poems that sparked revolutions to a fantastical sequel in N.K. Jemisin’s Great Cities series … from an unvarnished look at the stark genius of childhood to a history lesson on the Black men who became the first paramedics in the U.S. … these titles will add a little magic, adventure and reflection to your fall reading.

“The Book of Goose”

by Yiyun Li (Farrar, Straus and Grioux, $28, available Sept. 20)

Preteen friends Agnes and Fabienne hatch a plan to write a book that captures the brutal reality (with a side of the fantastical) of their lives in the postwar French countryside. While that sounds like the beginning of a standard coming-of-age story, this story is so not that.

Agnes and Fabienne are strange, deliberate, plotting, mocking. They are hungry and poor and so the world sees them as pitiful and “savage” — a word that is often thrown around in the novel — but they are also bold little geniuses and alternately reject and cunningly live up to others’ perception of them. Just as easily as they cast off some of the most basic rules of their society, like marriage and propriety or even honesty and success. Sure, as the back of the book says, it’s about fate, art, exploitation and intimacy. But, it’s more simply a book about children and their nonsense and more importantly about the genius of childish nonsense and the tragedy of our losing that genius to the vagaries of adult ambitions and expectations.

— Crystal Paul

“Our Missing Hearts”

by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $29, available Oct. 4)

In “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng’s latest release, the bestselling author of 2014’s “Everything I Never Told You” and 2017’s “Little Fires Everywhere” spins a chilling commentary on a potential America of tomorrow, one filled with hate, injustice and discrimination. Here, the U.S. government views Asian Americans with suspicion and animosity. Years after his mother disappeared, the novel’s mixed-race protagonist, Bird, learns that a poem his mother wrote sparked protests against the Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, which is behind the government’s oppression of foreign cultural influence. This vaults Bird into a journey into the past and a quest for truth and morality. As beautiful as it is disturbing, Ng wrestles with the urgent questions of our time and asks, can we actually make a difference? How can we teach our children to make the world better and keep a sense of shared humanity alive, when we ourselves have failed to do so?

— Jordan Snowden

“They’re Going to Love You”

by Meg Howrey (Doubleday, $28, available Nov. 15)

After a venture into the science fiction genre with her sophomore release, “The Wanderers,” Meg Howrey returns with a stirring coming-of-age tale set in part during the height of the AIDS epidemic. “They’re Going to Love You” alternates between present-day Los Angeles and the professional ballet world in the 1980s as readers witness the creative and emotional blossoming of protagonist Carlisle Martin. Growing up, Carlisle is enchanted by the magic of New York City whenever she visits her father and his partner James’ apartment on Bank Street, imagining a glittery future filled with sophistication and style. Yet, even as she grows from a young person with dreams of being a professional dancer to a successful choreographer, Carlisle continues to try to find a place in a world where she never squarely fits. Howrey’s writing is precise and eloquent, like finely tuned ballet, but above all, this soul-stirring novel is about love, loyalty and one’s lifelong relationship to art.

— J.S.

“American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics”

by Kevin Hazzard (Hachette Books, $30, available Sept. 20)

These days, it’s hard to imagine city life without the occasional blaring of ambulance sirens. But Kevin Hazzard’s “American Sirens” paints a portrait of a time when it was an anomaly to see medical care happening on the street. That is, until a unit of Black men dressed in white burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh, rushing to the aid of those in need with mind-boggling efficiency, control and emergency medical knowledge that significantly reduced the number of people who died before they ever made it to a hospital.

Hazzard’s background as a screenwriter, journalist and former paramedic shine through as the story reads with the intensity of firsthand experience and the fast pace of a riveting TV show. But it’s not all blood and glitz. Told through the story of John Moon, one of the 24 young men who became the first Freedom House paramedics, Hazzard pays proper homage to the history and social realities that made life difficult for these trailblazers, even as they revolutionized the medical system and saved lives. It’s a gut punch to realize how relevant this book is at a time when the U.S. is beginning to rethink how and who should respond to certain emergencies, like mental health emergencies.

— C.P.

Other books to look out for this fall

“The Birdcatcher” by Gayl Jones (Beacon Press, $24.95, available Sept. 13)

After her first novel in two decades published last year, Gayl Jones is back with another novel that pulls on some of her favorite and most engrossing, intersecting threads — violence, art, madness, the inner lives of women clashing against the social strictures that bind them. In “The Birdcatcher,” an artist tries to kill her husband so regularly that he is barely phased at each new attempt. She cycles in and out of institutionalization in Ibiza, creating art and trying to kill her husband.

— C.P.

“The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century” by Peniel E. Joseph (Basic Books, $17.99)

If you’re looking for something more contemporary, Peniel Joseph’s “The Third Reconstruction” considers the years between the election of former President Barack Obama and the Jan. 6 insurrection to be the third reconstruction in the U.S., drawing parallels between previous eras of racial advancement alongside racist backlash.

— C.P.

“The Unfolding” by A.M. Homes (Viking, $28)

Like Joseph’s book, A.M. Homes’ “The Unfolding” takes us back to the 2008 election and the rifts that have rippled from that historic moment to our current divided society. She does this through a look at one man’s mission to take back his version of the American dream and the havoc it wreaks in his own family.

— C.P.

“The World We Make” by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit, $30, available Nov. 1)

Fantasy writer and regular Hugo-award collector N.K. Jemisin follows up “The City We Became” with a sequel that takes the avatars of New York City to save the great cities of the world from a new evil.

— C.P.