Here are six books, new in paperback this season, that I and other Seattle Times writers loved:

“Difficult Women” by Roxane Gay (Grove Press, $16). Gay had two remarkable books out this year: the searing memoir “Hunger” and, back in January, her first collection of short stories: haunting, knife-sharp character portraits of sisters, mothers, daughters, lovers.

“The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars” by Dava Sobel (Penguin, $18). If you loved “Hidden Figures,” give this one a look: it’s another real-life history of women who worked as “human computers.”

“Himself” by Jess Kidd (Washington Square Press/Atria, $16). In this first novel, a young Dubliner travels to a small town where the living and the dead seem to live side by side. Kidd, like so many Irish writers, finds delicate music in words.

“Mister Monkey” by Francine Prose (HarperCollins, $15.99). This novel about a very bad musical (it shares a title with the book) leaves you with the feeling you have after watching a really good musical: exhilarated, lightened, maybe even humming.

“Rasputin: Faith, Power, and the Twilight of the Romanovs” by Douglas Smith (Picador, $24). A holy man, or a scoundrel who brought down the Romanov dynasty? Local author Smith meticulously examines the many legends and truths around the most recognized name in Russian history.

“Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker, the Man Who Wrote ‘Dracula’ ” by David J. Skal (Liveright, $21.95). When this nonfiction book came out last Halloween, my colleague Mary Ann Gwinn called it “an exuberant combination of biography and cultural history that thoroughly investigates the real-life horrors of the Victorian era that influenced the creation of the Count.”