Given the elaborate worlds, cultures and terminology of fantasy fiction, listeners invest a lot of themselves when entering a new imaginary realm for the first time. Add to this the fact that epic fantasy audiobooks can run to many hours (Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s “Wheel of Time” saga clocks in at over 460 hours, or three months of full-time listening!), and trying out new fantasy authors can feel risky. Here are some recent fantasy debuts that are well worth the risk.

In American Kuwaiti author Chelsea Abdullah’s trilogy launch “The Stardust Thief,” multiple narrators spin a fast-moving tale of adventure and court intrigue inspired by the tales of “One Thousand and One Nights.” Sent by the Sultan of Madinne on a quest across the treacherous, ghoul-haunted Sandsea to recover a lamp containing a powerful jinn, black market “Midnight Merchant” Loulie al-Nazari — voiced with youthful intrepidity by Nikki Massoud — learns that her chaperone Prince Omar is actually his much less imposing little brother Mazen, read with impetuous vulnerability by Sean Rohani. Loulie’s bodyguard Qadir harbors secrets of his own, as does Aisha, first among the famed 40 thieves, who gets a deliciously arch and alluring narration by Rasha Zamamiri. Abdullah’s story gathers steam right up an excruciating cliffhanger ending.

Listeners left dangling there should also check out Zamamiri’s masterful, varied narration of C.L. Clark’s 2021 queer fantasy debut “The Unbroken,” set in the mythic kingdom of Qazāl. Delineating a large and variously accented cast, she sweeps us up in this action-packed military epic in which star-crossed lovers Princess Luca and her adversary Lieutenant Touraine, a reluctant tool of colonizers, struggle with competing loyalties and passions. A multitalented newcomer who should be a rising star in the audiobook world, Zamamiri returns for Clark’s sequel, “The Faithless,” due out this March.

Hardly an unknown quantity to audiobook fans, Spokane’s Travis Baldree has narrated hundreds of science fiction and fantasy titles over the years, but the charming spoof “Legends & Lattes” is his first title as both author and narrator. Baldree makes great use of his extensive experience with fantasy tropes and Seattle coffee shops in crafting this stellar debut about an orc warrior named Viv who decides to settle down and open the first cafe in Thune, to a populous unprepared for the enthralling charms of the bean. Naturally, Baldree’s animated and witty reading is perfectly on point. Even nonfantasy listeners will enjoy hanging out at the intersection of coffeehouse culture and Dungeons & Dragons, and hope that Baldree fails to shake his new writing habit.

Avid readers might sympathize with the central conceit of Sunyi Dean’s debut gothic fantasy, “The Book Eaters.” Devon is one of a clandestine race of literary succubi who literally survive on a diet of books — romances, page-turners or unappetizing dictionaries. She’s been raised on fairy tales, but soon learns that the real world has few happy endings, if any. Made to produce progeny, she now must protect her misfit son from those who fear his growing appetite for not merely books, but for human minds. With her authentic, gentle North Country accent, deaf Liverpool actor Katie Erich plunges us into the moving and desperate plight of a mother and son, outcast from the unfeeling society of humans, yet dependent upon their words and thoughts to survive. A first-time narrator, Erich’s riveting and emotionally rich realization of Dean’s strange and vivid world makes this an entrancing listen from start to finish; we hope to hear much more from author and narrator alike.

Fantasy drawn from folk and fairy-tale traditions has been all the rage of late, and last year saw two complementary debut novels inspired by Slavic legends of the ravenous old crone of the forest, Baba Yaga. Olesya Salnikova Gilmore’s “The Witch and the Tsar” does for Baba Yaga what Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” did for the Wicked Witch of the West, telling of how an immortal half-divine healer, read with earnest verve by Katia Kapustin, is demonized into her familiar ghastly shape through the rising intolerance of the Christian church in 16th-century Russia. Drawn into worldly matters when the czarina falls mysteriously ill, she who they call Baba Yaga finds herself in a battle with a rising evil, embodied in the person of the czarina’s husband Ivan, soon to be the Terrible.

GennaRose Nethercott’s “Thistlefoot” brings the legend to present-day America via the misadventures of Isaac and Ballantine Yaga, magically gifted sibling puppeteers who, upon inheriting the chicken-legged cottage of their infamous ancestor, decide to take their show on the road across the U.S. Gifted narrator January LaVoy gives us not just the brother and sister and the menacing and mysterious Longshadow Man who pursues the pair, but the voice of the house itself, a witness to unspeakable cruelties across the ages and within living memory, for which a price must ultimately be paid. Lush, lyrical and surprising, LaVoy’s storytelling skill draws us into this alternately enchanting and sobering tale of how legends are born, and how sometimes they need to die.