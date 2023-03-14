My friends often hear me muse about my love for fiction and its ability to expose a reader to worlds and cultures not experienced before; because while the story may be fake, the genre is often grounded in reality. So if picking up a nonfiction book seems a little too heavy this month, try one of these captivating novels to celebrate Women’s History Month. (Although there’s no guarantee the content won’t be any less weighty than a memoir or biography.)

“Detransition, Baby”

by Torrey Peters (One World, $27)

In 2021, Torrey Peters told Rolling Stone, “So the project was to ask, what happens when you put a trans woman into one of these domestic American social novels?” She responded, “You may keep your KitchenAid stand mixer, but you may lose your nuclear family.” Peters was discussing her astute and humorous debut novel, “Detransition, Baby,” where the lives of three characters intertwine thanks to an unplanned pregnancy, unfurling a story that becomes an unflinching look at modern-day trans life in America. “Trans women will be matching their experiences against Reese’s,” A starred Kirkus Review reads, “but so will cis women — and so will anyone with an interest in the human condition.”

“Beloved”

by Toni Morrison (Knopf, $32)

There’s a good chance of Toni Morrison’s name popping up on any Women’s History Month reading list you check out in the next few weeks, but I’d be remiss not to mention the late, distinguished American novelist. From her profound debut “The Bluest Eye,” to her National Book Critics Circle Award-winning novel “Song of Solomon,” Morrison’s work — which served as a commentary on Black life in America — Morrison’s work changed not only the literary landscape but opened avenues of dialogue around race relations and the Black identity. “Beloved,” arguably her most renowned release, chronicles the life of a runway enslaved woman named Sethe. Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 for the novel and, in 1993, became the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

“The Haunting of Hill House”

by Shirley Jackson (Penguin Classics, $18)

On the topic of groundbreaking women in literature, we can’t forget the horror queen that is Shirley Jackson. Since the debut of the now classic thriller in 1959, “The Haunting of Hill House” has been made into a Netflix series, adapted for the big screen twice, and made into a play. It’s revered as a model example of gothic horror fiction, and Jackson as someone who defined the supernatural genre. The novel follows characters Dr. Montague, Theodora, Eleanor, and Luke during their stay in the spooky residence Hill House, which slowly reveals itself to have a life of its own, a must-read quintessential haunted house story.

“A Woman Is No Man”

by Etaf Rum (Harper, $27.99)

Centering around three generations of Palestinian women, Etaf Rum’s compelling debut novel reveals the complex relationship between patriarchal societies and the women attempting to navigate those communities. A New York Times reviewer called the book “a dauntless exploration of the pathology of silence, an attempt to unsnarl the dark knot of history, culture, fear and trauma that can render conservative Arab American women so visibly invisible.”

“Her Body and Other Parties”

by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf Press, $16)

The eight short stories in Carmen Maria Machado’s haunting debut collection center on the violence surrounding women — mothers, wives, daughters — and their bodies, whether involuntary or self-inflicted. From a modern take on “The Green Ribbon” from Alvin Schwartz’s “In a Dark, Dark Room and Other Scary Stories” to a sexual inventory list and disturbing satires of “Law & Order: SVU” episode synopses, Machado’s utilizes dark overtones to touch on sexuality and feminism in a biting, honest manner. An NPR reviewer called the collection “an abrupt, original, and wild collection of stories, full of outlandish myths that somehow catch at familiar, unspoken truths about being women in the world that more straightforward or realist writing wouldn’t.”