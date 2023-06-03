As we enter another Pride month, it feels as though 2023 has been one of the toughest legislative years for LGBTQ+ folks in a long time. As we witness and experience our rights being stripped in cruel and politically charged ways in many states across the country, it can be easy to despair. But one thing has always been clear, since before Stonewall and the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot and every crisis and victory and mundane day since the history of time: queer and trans and gender-expansive people have always been here, will always be here, and our lives are important and beautiful. In the spirit of Pride — which is the spirit of queer joy and queer rage together — let’s celebrate this month and every month with, among other things, some great new books in a variety of genres by LGBTQ+ authors.

“Gender Magic: Live Shamelessly, Reclaim Your Joy, & Step into Your Most Authentic Self” by Rae McDaniel (Balance Publishing, 2023)

Rae McDaniel is a licensed therapist whose approach to therapy work, and to writing, centers what they call the Gender Freedom Model. The word freedom is key. This book is all about helping everyone — whether they are cisgender, transgender, nonbinary, or any other gender, genderless, or a label-averse human — explore how to be free in themselves. Gender is just one part of the prism of learning about yourself, and it serves as a jumping-off point for this self-help-adjacent book. But the real joy of this book, and what sets it apart from other self-help books, is its insistence on curiosity, pleasure, joy, and learning. It helps the reader step away from the bafflingly politicized and anxiety-soaked discussions of gender that plague mainstream political and even cultural narratives. This book argues that gender doesn’t have to be a cage; the possibilities for gender, and by extension ways of being in the world, are expansive and beautiful.

“Gatsby” by Jeremy Holt, illustrated by Felipe Cunha (AWA, 2023)

In this fantastic graphic reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about the roaring 1920s, nonbinary Korean American author Jeremy Holt and Brazilian comic book artist Felipe Cunha have updated the story for the 2020s, centering queer and Asian characters. The protagonist, a Singaporean student named Lu Zhao, spends the summer with his wealthy cousin Tommy in Long Island, and just as in “The Great Gatsby,” increasing layers of American capitalist-laced debauchery ensue. This one is perfect for fans of comics and graphic novels, thrillers and modern-day adaptations of stories that are traditionally hailed in the 20th-century white literary canon.

“apocrifa” by Amber Flame (Red Hen Press, 2023)

Poet, playwright and prose writer Amber Flame might be familiar to Seattle-area readers. She is an alum of local institutions like Jack Straw Cultural Center and Hugo House’s Writer in Residence program, and currently works as program director for Hedgebrook. She also plays in the local blues band Last of the RedHot Mamas. Flame’s writing is always pushing at edges into something brighter, and “apocrifa” is no exception. Shedding genre labels, this book is about love — a big topic, and Flame leans fully into the nuance. A genderless character develops intimacy with their lover, and as the book unfolds, Flame draws on a deep well of available (yet still never quite enough) words around love, from languages all over the world. It’s an experimental yet accessible book that captures the complexity of human connection and emotion.

“The Luis Ortega Survival Club” by Sonora Reyes (Balzer + Bray, 2023)

Sonora Reyes is the author of last year’s excellent “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School,” and now she’s back with another YA novel that follows in those thematic footsteps of self-empowerment and community. This book, however, does pivot on a sexual assault, so please take that into consideration if that’s not something you feel up for reading. The main character, Ariana, is a bisexual, autistic, Latina high school student who, after experiencing an assault, connects with a group of other students who all work together to bring the perpetrator to justice — and to become friends beyond the initial trauma bond that brings them together. Reyes is a talented writer and this book is great for high school students and adults alike.

“Negative Money: Poems” by Lillian-Yvonne Bertram (Soft Skull, 2023)

In this fifth collection from accomplished poet Lillian-Yvonne Bertram, the lens is both granular and zoomed out. The speaker of the poems, like the reader, is trying to understand the ways in which power — whether along lines of race, gender, capitalism, imperialism and all of the associated oppressions — plays out in our lives. These poems incisively render the ugly contours of the worst political and cultural parts of America and the world, but also hold hope and imagination for a future not bound by them.