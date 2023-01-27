Some days I’m not sure if we’re in a golden age of content or a race to the bottom of culture. It can be harrowing to wade through the deluge of movie, television show, music and podcast recommendations most people receive on a weekly basis; my father still has yet to listen to a podcast because “there are simply too many of them.” While I do believe that the form has become a bit too democratized, I also believe that podcasts have a great capacity for long-form, nuanced discussions that aren’t often found elsewhere in culture. These are my personal favorites:

“Backlisted”

For those unfamiliar with this publishing industry term, “backlist” is a term that designates books that have completed their hardcover and paperback publication cycle. Barring special initiatives like reissues, adaptations or perhaps an appearance on a celebrity’s list of favorite books, backlist titles are typically no longer the locus of marketing and publicity budgets. While a small number remain perennially successful, most are more or less filed away as both publishing house and consumer attention shift to the new. After a number of years, many backlist books will languish, go out of print and slip between the cracks of history, or the cracks between the dusty shelves at your local used-book shop.

Because the backlist can be said to contain everything ever published, it is safe to say that most backlist titles probably aren’t worthy of your attention. However, neither are most frontlist titles, despite their increasingly complex, algorithmically amplified grabs for it. While new fiction has brought us a bounty of new voices and perspectives, it is also important to remember that publishing is an industry like any other: It responds to the news cycle, to trends, to popular and ever-shifting moralities, to opportunities to capitalize on the preexisting stardom of celebrities, influencers and marketable public figures. It is worth asking what is lost in this approach.

Here is where would like to profess my profound appreciation for “Backlisted,” the podcast that “gives new life to old books.” “Backlisted” is a show that unearths those books pushed aside in the factory of the publishing cycle, books forgotten by accidents of history and books unappreciated in their time for any number of reasons. Alongside a shifting cast of guest hosts, John Mitchinson and Andy Miller ostensibly focus on a single book per episode, but the conversations are discursive and curious, their territory always expanding. What starts as a conversation about Maeve Brennan may turn into what The New Yorker offices were like in the 1940s, and what begins with Penelope Mortimer may soon be about the films of Jack Clayton. You don’t need to read the books before listening. You’ll leave each episode with half a dozen references to Google, new context and history, and an understanding of the author and work you’d only otherwise get in the best of English classes. Mitchinson and Miller’s earnest and infectious love of books, the breadth of their knowledge, and their steadfast devotion to unearthing forgotten gems make “Backlisted” a boon to readers.

“Between the Covers”

Ever since the cancellation of Michael Silverblatt’s long-running, nationally syndicated radio show “Bookworm,” I’ve felt there to be an absence of a certain kind of book coverage — namely long-form, ultrarigorous interviews conducted by quirky art critics with distinct, yet NPR-worthy voices. David Naimon’s podcast “Between the Covers” has filled this void for me, although I still encourage the boardroom of media executives that decided to cancel “Bookworm” to reconsider.

Naimon interviews some of the most significant, exciting authors of our time, authors who are well-respected and critically acclaimed despite their absence from bestseller lists: Jenny Erpenbeck, Fernanda Melchor and Brandon Hobson. His recent chat with Lucy Ives on philosophies of storytelling and narrative structure was so fascinating that I almost felt guilty for having gotten it for free. “Between the Covers” is a podcast for close readers and writers alike, and there are few other places left where you can find the depth and careful attention that is Naimon’s superpower.

“Literary Friction”

The best podcasts are like eavesdropping on intimate conversations, or sitting at a dinner next to guests so impressive that you’d rather not interrupt for fear of missing something vital or illuminating. Listening to “Literary Friction” is often like this, and yet, I find that it is my favorite podcast to turn on for a casual walk around the city. Hosts Octavia Bright and Carrie Plitt chat with many of the luminaries of contemporary literature, but where the podcast really shines are the “minisodes” — shorter conversations built around the latest book-related preoccupations of the hosts: beach reads, books as material objects, friendships, correspondence, sex and even swearing. The fluency and insights of these conversations, the pure fun of them, will inspire you to consider your relationship to books in a fresh way.