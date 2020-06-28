BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
2. Camino Winds, John Grisham
3. The Summer House, Patterson/DuBois
4. Stranger Planet, Nathan W. Pyle
5. If It Bleeds, Stephen King
6. Daddy’s Girls, Danielle Steel
7. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
8. Tom Clancy: Firing Point, Mike Maden
9. Deacon King Kong, James McBride
10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
2. Countdown 1945, Chris Wallace
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
5. Magnolia Table, Vol, 2. Joanna Gaines
6. United States of Socialism, Dinesh D’Souza
7. I’m Your Emotional Support Animal, Adam Carolla
8. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad
9. Blitz, David Horowitz
10. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd
Tribune Media Services