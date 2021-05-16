BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

2. Sooley, John Grisham

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

5. Finding Ashley, Danielle Steel

6. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci

7. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

9. The Newcomer, Mary Kay Andrews

10. Summer on the Bluffs, Sunny Hostin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

2. What Happened to You? Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry

3. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

4. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

5. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

6. The Tyranny of Big Tech, Josh Hawley

7. The Truth About COVID-19, Joseph Mercola

8. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

9. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

Tribune Media Services