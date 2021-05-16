BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. 21st Birthday, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro
2. Sooley, John Grisham
3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
5. Finding Ashley, Danielle Steel
6. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci
7. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
9. The Newcomer, Mary Kay Andrews
10. Summer on the Bluffs, Sunny Hostin
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
2. What Happened to You? Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry
3. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream
4. The Premonition, Michael Lewis
5. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
6. The Tyranny of Big Tech, Josh Hawley
7. The Truth About COVID-19, Joseph Mercola
8. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
9. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
