It’s now that happy time of year for readers: Summer Book Bingo!

You can download the card for Adult Summer Reading Book Bingo, presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures, here.

Readers who complete five squares in a line on their cards — horizontal, vertical or diagonal — are eligible for a drawing for a gift card to a local independent bookstore. Those who complete the entire board are eligible for three grand prizes, including a subscription to Seattle Arts & Lectures’ 2023-24 series of their choice.

Cards need to be turned in by end of day Tuesday, Sept. 5. You can submit your card in person at any Seattle Public Library branch, online at spl.org/bookbingo, or by posting a photo of the front of your card on Twitter (@SeaArtsLectures, @SPLBuzz) or Instagram (@seattleartsandlectures, @SeattlePublicLibrary), tagging #BookBingoNW2023. Each person may submit only one card.

For more information, see spl.org/bookbingo or lectures.org/community/book-bingo. The SAL website also has information about Kids Summer Book Bingo; you can download the Kids Book Bingo card here.