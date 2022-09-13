Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda V. Mapes is among the eight winners of the 2022 Washington State Book Awards.

Her book, “Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home,” won in the general nonfiction category.

Hosted by the Washington Center for the Book and The Seattle Public Library, the 56th annual awards celebrate Washington state authors published in the previous year.

Here are the 2022 Washington State Book Award winners:

Fiction: “On Fragile Waves” by E. Lily Yu, of Western Washington (Erewhon)

Biography/Memoir: “Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism” by Elsa Sjunneson, of Seattle (S&S/Simon Element)

Creative Nonfiction: “The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes)” by Kate Lebo, of Spokane (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

General Nonfiction: “Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home” by Lynda V. Mapes, of Seattle (Braided River and The Seattle Times)

Poetry: “More American” by Sharon Hashimoto, of Tukwila (Grid Books/Off the Grid Press)

Books for Young Adult Readers: “Little Thieves” by Margaret Owen, of Seattle (Henry Holt and Company)

Books for Young Readers: “Mighty Inside” by Sundee Frazier, of Renton (Levine Querido)

Picture Books: “Rock by Rock: The Fantastical Garden of Nek Chand” written by Jennifer Bradbury, of Burlington; illustrated by Sam Boughton (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)