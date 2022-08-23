The Washington Center for the Book and The Seattle Public Library have announced finalists for the 2022 Washington State Book Awards.

The 39 finalists include Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda V. Mapes for “Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home” and Seattle Times contributing columnist and South Seattle Emerald founder Marcus Harrison Green for “Readying to Rise: Essays.” These finalists were selected from 243 book submissions published by Washington authors in 2021.

Winners for each of the following eight categories will be announced on Sept. 13.

Adult categories

Biography/Memoir

“Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism” by Elsa Sjunneson, of Seattle (S&S/Simon Element)

“Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved my Life” by Carol Smith, of Seattle (Harry N. Abrams)

“Heart Radical: A Search for Language, Love, and Belonging” by Anne Liu Kellor, of Seattle (She Writes Press)

“The Other Mothers: Two Women’s Journey to Find the Family That Was Always Theirs” by Jennifer Berney, of Olympia (Sourcebooks)

Creative Nonfiction

Fiction

“The Ex Talk” by Rachel Lynn Solomon, of Seattle (Berkley)

“Legends of the North Cascades” by Jonathan Evison, of Bainbridge Island (Algonquin Books)

“On Fragile Waves” by E. Lily Yu, of Western Washington (Erewhon)

“One Two Three” by Laurie Frankel, of Seattle (Henry Holt and Company)

“What Comes After” by JoAnne Tompkins, of Port Townsend (Riverhead Books)

General Nonfiction

“Coming Home to Nez Perce Country: The Niimípuu Campaign to Repatriate Their Exploited Heritage” by Trevor James Bond, of Pullman (Washington State University Press)

“Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown, of Redmond (Viking)

“Fear No Man: Don James, the ’91 Huskies, and the Seven-Year Quest for a National Football Championship” by Mike Gastineau, of Whidbey Island (University of Washington Press)

“Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West” by Blaine Harden, of Seattle (Penguin Books)

“Orca: Shared Waters, Shared Home” by Lynda V. Mapes, of Seattle (Braided River and The Seattle Times)

“Skid Road: on the Frontier of Health and Homelessness in an American City” by Josephine Ensign, of Seattle (Johns Hopkins University Press)

Poetry

“Broken by Water: Salish Sea Years” by Gary Thompson, of Friday Harbor (Turning Point)

“Dialogues with Rising Tides” by Kelli Russell Agodon, of Port Ludlow, Jefferson County (Copper Canyon Press)

“More American” by Sharon Hashimoto, of Tukwila (Grid Books/Off the Grid Press)

“Self-Portrait with Cephalopod: Poems” by Kathryn Smith, of Spokane (Milkweed Editions)

“Stray Birds” by Andrew Robin, of Lopez Island, San Juan County (Kelson Books)

Youth categories

Picture Books

“1, 2, 3 Salish Sea: A Pacific Northwest Counting Book” written and illustrated by Nikki McClure, of Olympia (Little Bigfoot)

“The Barking Ballad: A Bark-Along, Meow-Along Book” written and illustrated by Julie Paschkis, of Seattle (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

“Rock by Rock: The Fantastical Garden of Nek Chand” written by Jennifer Bradbury, of Burlington; illustrated by Sam Boughton (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

“Something Good” written by Marcy Campbell; illustrated by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Books for Young Readers

“Almost Flying” by Jake Maia Arlow, of Seattle (Dial Books)

“Happily for Now” by Kelly Jones, of Seattle (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

“The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera, of Issaquah (Levine Querido)

“Mighty Inside” by Sundee Frazier, of Renton (Levine Querido)

“Orca Rescue! The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer” written by Donna Sandstrom, of Seattle; illustrated by Sarah Burwash (Kids Can Press)

Books for Young Adult Readers