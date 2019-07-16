Nominees for the Washington State Book Awards, presented by the Washington Center for the Book, were announced Tuesday afternoon. Among them is “A False Report,” the story of a serial rapist and a young Washington woman wrongly convicted of lying about an assault, by former Seattle Times reporter Ken Armstrong, based on reporting done for ProPublica. The awards, now in their 53rd year (originally called the Governor’s Writers Awards), honor writers who reside in Washington and have lived in the state for at least three years, or those who previously lived here for at least five years. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, in a ceremony that is free and open to the public.

FICTION

“The Best Bad Things” by Katrina Carrasco, of Seattle

“The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore” by Kim Fu, of Seattle

“So Lucky” by Nicola Griffith, of Seattle

“Night Hawks” by Charles Johnson, of Seattle

“Winter Sisters” by Robin Oliveira, of Seattle

POETRY

“What We Do” by Michele Bombardier, of Bainbridge Island

“The Book of Sharks” by Rob Carney, formerly of Washington

“Instruments of the True Measure” by Laura Da’, of Newcastle

“Between Darkness and Trust” by Lorraine Ferra, of Port Townsend

“The Slow Art” by Sierra Golden, of Seattle

BIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

“Guts” by Janet Buttenweiser, of Seattle

“The Shame of Losing” by Sarah Cannon, of Edmonds

“Nothing Good Can Come from This” by Kristi Coulter, of Seattle

“The Seminarian” by Patrick Parr, of Bellevue

“Arctic Solitaire” by Paul Souders, of Seattle

NONFICTION

“A False Report” by Ken Armstrong, of Seattle

“Like a Mother” by Angela Garbes, of Seattle

“So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, of Shoreline

“Our Native Bees” by Paige Embry, of Seattle

“Uplake” by Ana Maria Spagna, of Stehekin

“The Lines That Make Us: Stories from Nathan’s Bus” by Nathan Vass, of Seattle

PICTURE BOOKS

“Summer Supper,” illustrated by Mike Austin, of Seattle, and written by Rubin Pfeffer

“The Frightful Ride of Michael McMichael” by Bonny Becker, of Seattle, and illustrated by Mark Fearing

“Something Smells” by Blake Liliane Hellman, of Seattle, and illustrated by Steven Henry, of Seattle

“All Are Welcome,” illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman, of Seattle, and written by Alexandra Penfold

“Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse,” illustrated by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia, and written by Marcy Campbell

“Trevor,” illustrated by Amy Hevron, of Seattle, and written by Jim Averbeck

BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS (ages 6 to 8)

“King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Tooth” by Dori Hillestad Butler, of Kirkland

“Peanut Butter and Jelly” by Ben Clanton, of Tacoma

“The Sasquatch and the Lumberjack” by Crix Sheridan, of Seattle

MIDDLE GRADE

“Winterhouse” by Ben Guterson, of North Bend

“The Ostrich and Other Lost Things” by Beth Hautala, formerly of Bellingham

“Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey, of Western Washington

“Wish Upon a Sleepover” by Suzanne Selfors, of Bainbridge Island

YOUNG ADULT

“Unpresidented” by Martha Brockenbrough, of Seattle

“A Heart in a Body in the World” by Deb Caletti, of Kenmore

“I Am Still Alive” by Kate Alice Marshall, of Seattle

“Blood Water Paint” by Joy McCullough, of Seattle

“Fast Backward” by David Patneaude, of Woodinville

“The Price Guide to the Occult” by Leslye Walton, of Seattle