With the end of the year already somehow arrived and a new one approaching, many of us are looking forward to what 2022 might bring (or at least trying to). One thing is sure: early 2022 is packed with excellent literary events in Seattle. Most of these are virtual or have a virtual component, and they all come with the disclaimer that they could be shifted to be entirely virtual depending on circumstances. Here are some of the most anticipated locally hosted author events for winter that you can look forward to regardless of format.

Bernardine Evaristo

Evaristo is the author most recently of the 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel “Girl, Woman, Other.” Her forthcoming memoir, “Manifesto” (Grove, Jan. 18), is her nonfiction debut, and true to its name, while it is a memoir, it is also a manifesto on the power of being tenacious and true to one’s own creativity, even and especially when it goes against norms of race, class, gender, sexuality and form. Evaristo will be in conversation with Dr. Carmen Rojas, president and CEO of the Marguerite Casey Foundation. Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 200 University St., Seattle and online.

Clyde W. Ford

Ford is the winner of the 2021 Washington State Book Award for Creative Nonfiction for his memoir “Think Black” (Amistad, 2019). In it, he recounts the story of his father John Stanley Ford, the first Black software engineer at IBM, and his own experience working at IBM 20 years later. It is also a deeply researched look at the ways systemic racism is enacted not only on the individual and companywide level, but in the way IBM’s business practices and corporate mentality was embedded in eugenics, apartheid and Nazism. Ford will read and answer audience questions. Jan. 26, 6 p.m.; register for the event on the Seattle Public Library website; free; online only.

Cathy Park Hong

Hong is a celebrated poet and essayist whose latest book, “Minor Feelings” (One World, 2020), was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. The book combines brilliant prose, cultural criticism, humor, memoir, history and sharply incisive analysis into mind-blowingly good essays on everything from depression to female friendship. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle and online.

Kim Fu and Danya Kukafka

Local authors Fu and Kukafka will read from their forthcoming novels and answer audience questions. Fu is a PEN/Hemingway finalist, whose forthcoming debut short story collection, “Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century” (Tin House, Feb. 1), explores the natural and the fantastic in 12 immersive stories. Kukafka’s forthcoming sophomore novel, “Notes on an Execution” (William Morrow, Jan. 25), tells the story of a serial killer on death row through the eyes of the women in his life. Feb. 2, 7 p.m.; register on the Third Place Books website; free; online only.

Jennifer Haigh

Haigh’s forthcoming novel, “Mercy Street” (Ecco, Feb. 1), is set in and around an abortion clinic, with a chorus of characters that paint an engrossing picture of one of the aspects of life that most divides America today. Feb. 4, 6 p.m.; register on the Elliott Bay Book Company Eventbrite page; free; online only.

Ed Yong

Yong became one of the most trusted voices in American science journalism with his reporting on COVID-19 in The Atlantic, where he is a staff writer, right from the start of the pandemic — reporting that won him a Pulitzer Prize. His book “I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life” (Ecco, 2016) was a New York Times bestseller. Yong will be in conversation with fellow journalist Wudan Yan. Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 1119 8th Ave., Seattle and online.

Laura Coates

Coates’s forthcoming memoir, “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness” (Simon & Schuster, Jan. 18), recounts her time as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice. Coates describes the ways in which, at every level, the justice system is anything but fair, and the ethical dilemmas she faced as a mother and a Black woman trying to work for justice within the system. Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; check the Elliott Bay Book Company website and Eventbrite page and Town Hall Seattle’s website for updated information on tickets and registration; online only.

Charles Yu

Yu’s 2020 novel “Interior Chinatown” (Pantheon) won the 2020 National Book Award. He is also the writer of 2010’s “How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe” (Vintage), among other books, and writes on HBO’s “Westworld.” Yu is an inventive and imaginative writer whose work traverses pop culture, race, immigration and assimilation, and socially prescribed roles with both lighthearted humor and poignant insight. He will be in conversation with Shawn Wong. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 200 University St., Seattle and online.

Garrett Hongo

Hongo was born in Hawaii and is a Yonsei, fourth-generation Japanese American academic and poet. He is a professor at the University of Oregon in Eugene whose most recent books include “The Mirror Diary: Selected Essays” and “Coral Road: Poems.” In his forthcoming memoir, “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo” (Pantheon, Feb. 15), explores his lifelong obsession with sound through a mix of personal and cultural history. Feb. 21, 6 p.m.; register on the Elliott Bay Book Company Eventbrite page; free; online only.

Chuck Klosterman

In support of his forthcoming, expansive pop culture exploration, “The Nineties: A Book” (Penguin Press, Feb. 8), prolific author of 10 nonfiction and fiction books Klosterman will read and answer questions at this in-person event. “The Nineties” dives into a decade of American cultural history that Klosterman argues was potently transformative, for better and worse. With humor, critical analysis, and just a tiny bit of nostalgia, this book will have wide appeal. Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Third Place Books website; $5; 17171 Bothell Way N.E. #A101, Lake Forest Park.

March and beyond

Looking ahead beyond February, here are a few more picks to keep an eye out for:

Mira Jacob

March 8, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 1119 8th Ave., Seattle and online.

Emily St. John Mandel

April 18; check the Seattle Public Library website for updated information about this event.

Sonya Renee Taylor

May 2, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle and online.

Yotam Ottolenghi

May 8, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Northwest Associated Arts website; prices vary; 200 University St., Seattle.

Connie Walker

May 12, 7:30 p.m.; purchase tickets on the Seattle Arts & Lectures website; prices vary; 1119 8th Ave., Seattle and online.