As the nights grow long and the autumn chill sets in, it’s the perfect time to turn down the lights and settle in for a scary story. Here are 12 recent horror audiobooks to suit every taste.

Did you ever play vinyl records backward in search of hidden messages? If so, you’ll relate with the denizens of the fictional, funky Seattle record store The Cuckoo’s Nest, who tempt fate one drunken night by simultaneously playing four, old 12-inch singles, conjuring the fabled “Schrader’s Chord.” The supernatural melee that ensues is both ghastly and, thanks to narrator George Newbern’s skill at bringing Scott Leeds’ oddball cast to life, frequently hilarious.

“Don’t listen to the tapes!” A bag full of forbidden cassettes contains the 13 stories of Dan Poblocki’s “More Tales to Keep You Up at Night,“ a not-too-scary collection of twisted tales for younger listeners narrated in a variety of registers by Desmond Manny. As in Poblocki’s “Tales to Keep You Up at Night,” which revolved around a cursed library book, these stories weave together into an overarching plot well calculated to hold the attention of even reluctant readers until the very end.

Young adult readers can celebrate the transition from Hispanic Heritage Month to the season of Halloween and Dia de los Muertos with “Our Shadows Have Claws: 15 Latin American Monster Stories.” An international array of authors body forths a macabre menagerie of vampires, ciguapas, brujas and other unnatural creatures cast as both villains and heroes in these diverting tales that marry myth, horror, and modern cultural and environmental concerns.

The five novellas that make up Josh Malerman’s “Spin a Black Yarn” are decidedly more grown up. Variously voiced tales ranging from a shocking deathbed confession, a macabre housecleaning service, a half-haunted house and an interstellar thrill ride will engage even jaded listeners.

Discover whole new levels of fear and shades of dread in the stories of cult horror master Thomas Ligotti, whose early collections “Songs of a Dead Dreamer” and “Grimscribe” were recently released on audio by Penguin Classics. Be warned, Ligotti’s demonic prose has a way of gently worming its way into the mind and leaving its indelible stain on the soul, and Jon Padgett’s careful, subtly modulated narration perfectly fulfills the author’s dark designs, time after time.

Advertising

Readers with a taste for the historical gothic will enjoy a visit to debut novelist Amiee Gibbs’ “The Carnivale of Curiosities,” where a wild and weird fellowship of colorful sideshow artists harbors a true magician with power over life and death. James Langton gives an assured and multifaceted narration of the stylish prose, bringing Victorian London’s weirder byways to vivid life.

For the genuine article, try Naxos’ new, unabridged recording of “The Phantom of the Opera,” in which the sumptuous grotesqueries of Gaston Leroux’s oft-adapted 1910 novel are further empurpled by the rich sepulchral timbre of Bill Homewood’s voice, in a deliciously ghastly narration.

In Carissa Orlando’s “The September House,” Margaret and Hal have found their dream home, but with one big drawback: Each September, poltergeists take possession and the walls run red with blood. Narrator Kimberly Farr captures both the hilarity and horror of this witty take on the haunted house genre, as Margaret attempts to hide the house’s special features from her visiting daughter.

At the other end of the spectrum is Nick Cutter and Andrew Sullivan’s “The Handyman Method,” in which new homeowner Trent resorts to YouTube for home repair advice, only to be drawn to a much darker and less constructive place. Narrator Corey Brill pulls no punches as we watch Trent’s masculinity grow intensely toxic, disturbing and gruesome.

Despite her deep misgivings, Vesper Wright — narrated with sardonic wit by Jeremy Carlisle Parker — returns to the insular religious community she’d fled years before, to attend the wedding of her former boyfriend to her old best friend. Vesper’s status as the town’s “Black Sheep” in Rachel Harrison’s psychologically acute novel of the same name takes on a whole new meaning when the listener realizes what dark church she was brought up in, and why it wants her back.

Childhood religious trauma also lies at the eerily enigmatic heart of Kiersten White’s “Mister Magic,” named for a ’90s children’s television show that may or may not have ever existed. Invited to reunite with her fellow former cast members, reclusive Val is submerged into the obscure realm of memory to uncover, and exorcise, her demons. Listeners can rely on Rebecca Lowman’s assured, compassionate narration to guide them through this strange and ultimately life-affirming journey.