Editor's note: Given the persistently high COVID-19 case count, COVID protocols and other details for events are subject to change.

Like everything else during this very strange fall, author events are a hybrid: a few in-person, a lot online. Luckily, author chats translate nicely to a digital format (fun bonus: sometimes you can see their bookcases behind them). Here are some highlights of the literary season; for many more, check with your favorite local bookstore or venue.

Marcus Harrison Green

The South Seattle Emerald founder/publisher, whose thoughtful columns can also be found in The Seattle Times, introduces his first book, “Readying to Rise: Essays,” about growing up Black in Seattle, bipolar disorder, religion, police, Black Lives Matter and more.

7 p.m. Sept. 21; Boon Boona Coffee, 724 S. Third St., Renton; free; eventbrite.com. Also in conversation with Seattle Times executive editor Michele Matassa Flores 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; in-person and online; Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Ruth Ozeki

It’s been eight years since the last novel from Ozeki — a novelist, filmmaker, professor and Zen Buddhist priest — and the early buzz on her new novel, “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” sounds like it’s worth the wait. Her 2013 novel, “A Tale for the Time Being,” was a Booker Prize finalist. She’ll be interviewed for this event by novelist Karen Joy Fowler (“We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves”).

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22; online only; $35 (includes signed copy of book); 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Billie Jean King

The tennis star and longtime activist has finally, at 77, published a memoir. “All In: An Autobiography” describes her childhood in a conservative family (her mother thought tennis was a “ladylike” sport), her years as a champion and her commitment to social justice.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; online only; $10-$100 (most tickets include copy of book); lectures.org

Dan Savage

Want to feel old? Savage’s frank, funny column about sex and relationships, “Savage Love,” celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. In honor of the milestone, Savage has a new book out: “Savage Love A to Z,” an illustrated collection of new essays described as “for anyone who’s had sex, is currently having sex, or hopes to have sex.” He’ll speak in conversation with KUOW’s Bill Radke.

7 p.m. Sept. 24; in-person and online; Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $30 (includes copy of book); boldtypetickets.com

Anthony Doerr

So how do you follow up a book that won the Pulitzer Prize and spent years on the bestseller list? Doerr’s delicate World War II saga, “All the Light We Cannot See,” was a publishing phenomenon; now he’s back with “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” a vast novel whose five characters’ stories span six centuries.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 28; in-person and online; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $40-$110 (all tickets include hardcover copy of book); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Brit Bennett

Bennett demonstrated with her debut, 2016’s “The Mothers,” that she’s an utterly gorgeous writer. And last year’s “The Vanishing Point” — an immersive, luminous tale of a pair of Black twin sisters, one of whom disappears into a life in which she passes for white — merely cemented that. The book is the 2021 selection for Seattle Reads, the citywide book club presented by Seattle Public Library; pick it up at an SPL branch (they’ve got more than 700 copies available) and listen to Bennett discuss the book with LANGSTON program manager Jazmyn Scott.

6 p.m. Oct. 6; online only; free but registration required; spl.org

Amor Towles

All of us who loved “A Gentleman in Moscow” — count me in that crowd — have been eagerly awaiting Towles’ next effort. It’s finally arriving: “The Lincoln Highway,” a road-trip saga set in mid-20th century America. John Grisham will join Towles for a potentially delightful virtual chat.

6 p.m. Oct. 7; online only; $35 (includes copy of book); eventbrite.com

Jonathan Franzen

The National Book Award winner (for 2001’s “The Corrections”) will speak, in conversation with Seattle-based author Maria Semple (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”), about his epic new novel “Crossroads,” the first in a projected trilogy.

6 p.m. Oct. 12; online only; $35 (includes copy of book), eventbrite.com

Jess Walter

Spokane-based author Walter’s “The Cold Millions,” a panoramic tale set in early 20th century America, made numerous best-of-2020 lists. Now Walter, author of “Beautiful Ruins,” is hopping online to celebrate the book’s paperback release, which should bring it a whole new audience.

7 p.m. Oct. 15; online only; free; thirdplacebooks.com

Susan Orlean

Orlean can write entertainingly about pretty much anything (read her glorious “The Library Book” and learn more than you ever thought you wanted to know about libraries), but she’s particularly eloquent on animals. Her new book, appropriately called “On Animals,” collects a lifetime of essays on chickens and tigers and donkeys and pigeons and dogs.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 15; in-person and online; Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Patrisse Cullors

The author of the bestselling book “When They Call You a Terrorist” and founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation will speak in conversation with Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo (“So You Want to Talk About Race”) about the social justice principles discussed in her new book, “An Abolitionist’s Handbook.”

6 p.m. Oct. 27; online only; $10-$100; lectures.org